See Which Indian Matchmaking Clients Are Returning in the Season 2 Trailer

Love is—hopefully—in the air again, as matchmaker Sima Taparia attempts to set up couples for success in season two of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking. Get your first look at the trailer here.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 28, 2022 9:06 PMTags
TVTrailersCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Things have never been tougher in the matchmaking business.

Mumbai's premier matchmaker Sima Taparia is back for more in the trailer for season two of Indian Matchmaking, premiering August 10 on Netflix—but she's at her wit's end.

"In the past, matchmaking was easy, but it has become tough for me," Sima says. "For some clients, since years I'm working, and still they are unmarried."

One of those clients is Aparna Shewakramani who, along with season one's Pradhyuman Maloo, have returned with their eyes set on love again.

Sima, however, says that her clients have become very particular about what they're looking for.

"When they come to me, they have a lot of criterias," she explains. "They want everything."

Oh, how bad could it be?

Well, as one client requests, "She would be 5'8", she would be loyal, would have to get along with my dog."

Another client is fixated on follicles, suggesting, "If someone has enough hair to do a man bun, great."

Sima has her work cut out for her. 

photos
Indian Matchmaking: Status Check

"This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new," the streamer says, "with wishlists ranging from an 'ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian' diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

We're not too worried about Sima's skills, however. After all, she's been doing this for decades and, as she explains, "I'm just a person who God has sent me to match you all."

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

2

Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Blue, Rumi & Sir Ahead of Album Release

3

Family Sues Sesame Place Theme Park for Alleged Race Discrimination

See if Sima can work her magic when all eight episodes of Indian Matchmaking season two drop on Netflix August 10. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

2

Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Blue, Rumi & Sir Ahead of Album Release

3

Family Sues Sesame Place Theme Park for Alleged Race Discrimination

4

Amber Portwood in "Unbearable Pain" After Losing Custody of Son James

5
Exclusive

Andrew Glennon Speaks Out After Amber Portwood Loses Custody