The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner Slams Tristan Thompson Over "Unforgivable" Behavior

The Kardashian-Jenners stick together no matter what.
The Kardashians season two premiere episode, out Sept. 22, revealed exactly how Khloe Kardashian's family supported her after news broke that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman last year—while also expecting his second child with Khloe.
The Hulu cameras got candid confessions from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner about the scandal.
In a confessional, Kylie shared, "I'm just really disappointed in Tristan. I think it's really f--ked up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else, which makes me uncomfortable to put someone in that position, especially when there's a child involved."
She added, "This was just really unforgivable in my books."
Kim, Kris, Kendall and Kylie gathered together to discuss the situation, with Kim saying that they're "going to rally around her and just be super supportive."
At one point in the conversation, Kylie whispered, "I just didn't like the fact that Tristan knew that this was happening."
Kendall added, "You were encouraging Khloe to go forward with this, while you knew that that was also happening? It's almost like he wanted to trap her."
Later in the episode, Kris broke down in tears at her condo while talking with Khloe. "I just want you to enjoy [it]," she told her daughter. "I don't want you to miss what's happening because it's such a blessing in disguise."
Kris then noted in a confessional, "It's tough. I just feel bad for her that the joy was kind of sucked out of it again."
Back in December, news broke that Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, who she said fathered her newborn son Theo, now 9 months. Tristan, who had reconciled with Khloe last fall, later confirmed that Theo is his son and apologized to Khloe.
At the time, he and the Good American founder were expecting their second child together as well. In August 2022, her rep confirmed their son was born via surrogate, though his name hasn't been revealed. (Tristan and Khloe also share daughter True Thompson, 4.)
In the months in between the lawsuit filing and their son's birth, The Kardashians crew captured Khloe's heartache and how her family rallied around her during a difficult time.
"It's supposed to be a really exciting time," Khloe said while fighting back tears. "It's just a different experience."
Flash forward several months, and a source told E! News that Khloe and Tristan have not properly spoken since the scandal broke.
"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the insider said in July 2022. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. "