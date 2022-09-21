Nicola Peltz Praises David and Victoria Beckham as "Great In-Laws"

Nicola Peltz, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, showed some love for her in-laws David and Victoria Beckham after rumors of a feud swept the internet. Learn how she feels about Brooklyn's parents.

Watch: Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz is looking to let love lead the way when it comes to debunking those feud rumors.

Nicola, who wed Brooklyn Beckham in April, recently gave a straightforward opinion on Victoria and David Beckham: "They're great in-laws."

Nicola's praise for her spouse's parents comes after rumors of a rift between Victoria and Nicola began to generate when Nicola wore a Valentino dress instead of an ensemble designed by Victoria for her wedding day. Now, Nicola is re-enforcing that there was no love lost over the gown.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Nicola told GRAZIA USA in a Sept. 21 Interview. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

But things didn't go to plan. Nicola explained that after she, her mother and her close friend Leslie Fremar got together to draft up a design for Victoria's atelier, the Spice Girls member called Nicola's mom to share that the dress couldn't be made.

"So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?'" Nicola recalled. "I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress."

But despite knowing "really what happened," the rumors of a family feud still get to Nicola.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the outlet. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth."

Instagram

Reflecting on dealing with a lack of love on the internet, Nicola said that it's "really about surrounding yourself with really good people."

She added, "I feel really lucky to have a good support system."

Part of that support system is Brooklyn, who recently gave his thoughts on the rumors.

"I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that," he told Variety in August. "They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

