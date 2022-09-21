Taylor Swift Reveals First Song Title From Midnights Album

As fans know all too well, Taylor Swift is getting ready to release her new album Midnights. In a new TikTok series, she announced the title of the 13th track. Find out what it is here.

Taylor Swift is filling in a blank space about one of the tracks on her upcoming album Midnights.

The singer, 32, dropped the name of the 13th song on the tracklist…ready for it? Because it is…"Mastermind."

Swift shared this revelation at the stroke of, well, midnight on Sept. 21 in a new TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me." While the artist will forever and always be known as the queen of Easter eggs, she wanted to use this series as a way to directly share information about Midnights with her fans.

"I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about my music, and I am not here to deny that," she said. "But I am here to defy that. Welcome to a new series I'm calling 'Midnights Mayhem With Me.'" 

Using a "technologically advanced device," a.k.a. a bingo ball cage, Swift explained that she was going to "allow fate to decide" what track titles to announce and in what order. 

"In this cage are 13 Ping Pong balls labeled one through 13, each representing a track on the Midnights album," she said. "So, let's leave it up to fate."

Perhaps fittingly, the first ball that rolled out of the cage was the one labeled with the number 13, Swift's favorite number. 

"Track 13," Swift said, "because of course."  

@taylorswift Midnights tracklist reveal!! Introducing: Midnights Mayhem with Me ???? #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe ? original sound - Taylor Swift

Picking up a red phone, the 11-time Grammy winner then revealed the name of the song and fans couldn't shake off their excitement. "MASTERMIND IS RIGHT TAYLOR," one follower commented. Added another, "SUCH A PERFECT NAME."

Swift announced her upcoming album at the 2022 MTV VMAs in August while accepting the Video of the Year award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)." Since then, she's continued to drop hints about Midnights, such as by sharing the cover art and posting behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the album.

In an August Instagram post, Swift described Midnights as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered" throughout her life.

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears," she shared. "We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't—right in this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we'll meet ourselves." 

Midnights will be released Oct. 21.

