Watch Cameron Diaz React to TMI Question From Sister-in-Law Nicole Richie

Cameron and Drew have been friends for over two decades, with the two always making their love and support for one another known.

"We're like more than best friends, she's my sister," Drew said of her bond with Cameron in a 2018 interview with ET. "We have much more of that kind of relationship; we're very honest with each other. We push each other. And we've had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low, and we just have each other's backs."

As for Cameron and Nicole, the two became family when Cameron married Benji Madden in 2015, whose brother Joel Madden wed The Simple Life star five years prior.

Elsewhere during the segment, Drew asked Cameron if there was a moment she knew they would be "life-longers."

"I feel like we were always moving towards it from the minute we met," Cameron said. "And it was just not apparent until Charlie's Angels when we were like in the thick of it together and we were like, 'This works.'"

BFFs who share secrets together, stick together.