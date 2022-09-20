She-Hulk Stars Want To See This Multiverse Crossover Happen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe loves a good cameo.
Megan Thee Stallion's brief appearance on She-Hulk has already become one of the franchise's most iconic cameos, as she stopped by to twerk alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters (a.k.a. She-Hulk). And if the show's Sept. 15 episode promised anything, it's that there are more to come, as Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Daredevil this season following his quick cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
As for which superheroes Renée Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra—who star as Jennifer's Superhuman Law Division co-workers Mallory Book and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, respectively—would love to see on the show? Let's just say the actors have their hopes set on a multiverse crossover with one (or more) of Marvel's biggest stars.
"Pug in the comic book gets saved by Spider-Man, and that's why he dedicates his life to protecting superheroes," Segarra exclusively told E! News. "So, I'm just wondering what Tom [Holland]'s doing. If he's busy, it's just a day, one day, we shoot the scene."
But why not have one Spider-Man when you can have all three? "Andrew [Garfield], what's up bro?" the actor continued. "Tobey [Maguire], yeah fellas! Where we at fellas?"
If the Spidey reunion doesn't work out, Goldsberry has a few other cameo choices in mind. In addition to Beyoncé, the Hamilton star told E! News she'd love to see "any other powerful, specifically women characters from the Marvel Universe" appear on the series. "I want them to come here and play."
The show—which premiered Aug. 18—mixes Marvel's typical superhero formula with the classic courtroom drama. And though Goldsberry has plenty of courtroom TV experience—having appeared on The Good Wife and Law & Order: SVU—filming She-Hulk's courtroom scenes were "everything I ever dreamed of" for Goldsberry, "minus, maybe a musical number or two."
"Maybe that's what we're missing," added Segarra, joking that he's down for She-Hulk: The Musical (à la Hawkeye's Rogers: The Musical). "Let's go! Let's go!"
Joining the MCU has been a memorable experience for both stars. And though their characters aren't super-powered like She-Hulk, Goldsberry told E! News that the show's team treated everyone on set "a bit like superheroes."
"I really enjoyed being a part of the universe for the reasons that no one sees," she added, "and that's just feeling really welcomed and really well taken care of."
Hear more from Renée and Josh in the full interview above.
New episodes of She-Hulk premiere Thursdays on Disney+.