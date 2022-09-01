How She-Hulk Got a Hot Girl Cameo From Megan Thee Stallion

Watch : How Well Did She-Hulk Stars Know Their Marvel History?

This cameo is savage (classy, bougie, ratchet).

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Sept. 1 episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut during Sept. 1's episode, appearing as herself. But, the "Hot Girl Summer" singer wasn't even originally slated for the part.

"We didn't even know that we could dream that big," head writer Jessica Gao told Entertainment Weekly. "When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful. But we didn't know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician."

In the episode, Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters is hired by awful former colleague, who is suing an ex-girlfriend after he claims she catfished him into believing he was dating the "Big Ole Freak" rapper. When Walters wins the case, the camera pans to a smiling Megan, who has been watching the trial.

Gao explained that cast member Jameela Jamil (who plays villain Titania) first mentioned Megan for the episode, as the two knew one another after working on HBO Max's Legendary. And once she threw the name out there, the cast and crew couldn't get the rapper out of their minds.