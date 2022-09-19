Kate Winslet Hospitalized After Falling On the Set of Lee in Croatia

Watch : See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question

This is more like the slip of dreams , er, nightmares.

While filming the historical drama film Lee in the Croatian village of Kupari on Sept. 18, Kate Winslet took a fall and injured her leg, E! News can confirm. Though she was "taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," her rep explained to E!, "she is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

In fact, that was sooner than expected: The Titanic alum is already back on set of the flick about model-turned-war-correspondent Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, which also stars Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Josh O'Connor and Andy Samberg.

It's a good thing too that Winslet's injury won't delay shooting. The 46-year-old has a busy schedule. Next up, she stars in December's Avatar: The Way of Water, which co-stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh. Plus, the Mare of Easttown actress will make her return to HBO with the new series, Trust.