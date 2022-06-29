Kate Winslet Returning to HBO, But Not for Mare of Easttown Season 2

Kate Winslet is headed back to TV, but don't expect to hear more of her Philadelphia accent.
The actress, who won an Emmy for her role as detective Mare Sheehan on HBO's Mare of Easttown, is returning to the network in a series based on the novel Trust, according to Variety.
Trust, written by Hernan Diaz and released in May 2022, tells the story of "a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his own life and is dissatisfied by his and his wife's portrayal," according to Variety, so "he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. She, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history—and his wife's place in it."
Winslet will also executive produce the series, which is currently in the process of finding a writer to adapt the story.
While the announcement might not be the one Mare of Easttown fans had in mind, the dream for more isn't necessarily dead yet. When asked about a potential season two, Winslet didn't shut the door.
"I honestly don't have a clear answer," Winslet told E! News in September after winning an Emmy for Mare's first season. "I mean, there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all. And then somehow it became this cultural moment, this zeitgeist moment that captured people's attention in a really remarkable way."
We're still not over the death of Detective Zabel (Evan Peters) in season one, so maybe a little bit more of a wait isn't the worst thing.
Winslet insisted matching the strength of Mare's first season would be difficult and everybody involved would want to "at least provide something that is as captivating and entertaining."
"So, honestly we'll see," she concluded. "I truly don't know what's going to happen."
We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Winslet is set to make her return to the big screen in Avatar: The Way of Water, a reunion with Titanic director James Cameron, which hits theaters December 16.