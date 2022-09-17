Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to "Make More Babies" With John Legend

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion

Keep those babies comin'.

On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.

"Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts," she wrote on Instagram. "We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day."

Along with the emotional message, Chrissy, 36—who announced she was pregnant in August—posted clips from the singer's new music Wonder Woman featuring heartwarming family moments