Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Miscarriage Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her pregnancy loss.

The model—who is currently expecting a baby with husband John Legend—got candid about her 2020 pregnancy loss, sharing that she had a life-saving abortion.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," Chrissy explained during Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on Sept. 15. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

The Cravings founder added that she hadn't realized that she had a life-saving abortion until June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected someone's right to have an abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," Chrissy noted. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."