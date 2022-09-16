Don't Miss These Glamglow Buy-1-Get-1 Free Deals on Clay Masks, Exfoliators and More Skincare Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to make self-care a more regular occurrence, you need some new face masks in your skincare selection. That post-clay mask feeling is just so relaxing. You're renewed, fresh, and your skin is looking great. If you want to switch things up or restock your current options, there's a can't-miss sale happening at GLAMGLOW.
Right now, if you buy one GLAMGLOW face mask, you'll get one for free. No promo code needed. You can double up on your favorite or you can get two different face masks. Unfortunately, this buy-one-get-one-free discount isn't applicable sitewide, but there are six great options for you to choose from.
GLAMGLOW Buy-1-Get-1-Free Deals
GLAMGLOW Supermud Instant Clearing Treatment Mask
I've had this acne-clearing mask in my skincare arsenal since 2016. I feel like my skin is lessy oil when I use it and it leaves my skin feeling smooth, fresh, and clear.
This mask has 1,000+ 5-star reviews from GLAMGLOW shoppers, with one sharing, "I have really terrible hormonal acne on my chin from polycystic ovarian syndrome, and I have tried everything, this is the ONLY thing that works. It's AMAZING! I saw results within one use. It cleared up my current acne and prevents more from forming. It is expensive, so as much as I love putting it all over my face, I tend to keep it to just my trouble spots. I highly recommend this product to anyone with troublesome skin, it has truly changed my life!"
GLAMGLOW Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment Mask
Hydration is so important. This mask is insanely moisturizing. It delivers soothing hydration for up to 24 hours, per the brand.
A shopper gushed, "This product is amazing. I glob it on every night and sleep with it on. In the morning, I use it as a moisturizer. The smell is amazing, I am currently on my fourth jar. Jars last almost two months each time for me. Price is worth it!
GLAMGLOW Youthmud Glow Stimulating Treatment Mask
Get your glow on with this exfoliating clay mask that polishes and softens the skin, per the brand. All you need is ten minutes.
A fan of the mask said, "BEST EXFOLIATING MASK. My skin looks amazing after, works so good.helps clear breakouts.worth every dollar. Absolutely love this stuff!!"
Another raved, "I love this mud! It helps minimize my pores, refresh my skin, and also lightly exfoliate my skin. My whole complexion looks brighter with this mud! It has a smell that is clean and gentle. This is my favorite mud!"
GLAMGLOW Gravitymud Firming Treatment Mask
If you enjoy a peel-off mask, this one is all about firming and lifting the skin.
"I've used this for a while now, and it really does give your skin a lift -- tightens it up. Also gives you a healthy glow. Really great to use before a night out," a shopper reviewed.
Someone else raved, "Best mask ever. I recently received a sample of the Gravitymud firming treatment. Normally I don't use face masks often but I was intrigued by the silver color and decided to try it right away for fun. All I can say is "WOW"...this mask left my skin so soft, I just had to make it a part of my weekly beauty ritual. Tip: use a brush to apply as directed and apply thick in order to peel off easier. This is a great product and I highly recommend to anyone with normal skin."
GLAMGLOW Brightmud Dual-action Exfoliating Treatment
Take 20 minutes to exfoliate and buff away dead skin cells. Use this chemical/physical exfoliator 2-3 times a week to get bright, glowing skin.
A shopper gushed, "I'm usually hesitant for face scrubs considering my skin is sensitive and scrubs usually tear, but this one felt amazing! Totally evened out my skin texture and bonus, the glitter is safe for oceans! I'd recommend this to anyone with oily or combo skin especially in the T area."
Someone else echoed those sentiments, sharing, "I really like this exfoliating mask treatment. One month after using this, I've noticed my dark marks have faded significantly and my face is less prone to pop up pimples compared to when I was not using this product. I would recommend 100%."
GLAMGLOW Supersmooth Acne Clearing 5-Minute Mask To Scrub
We all have five minutes, right? Use this as a scrub or a mask. It depends what you have the time for. Either way, your skin will thank you. This detoxifying mask clears out pores.
A shopper said, "THIS IS THE HOLY GRAIL! I've been getting blackheads a lot lately as I'm getting into my 30s￼, and I've been looking around and trying all different kinds of facemasks… this is the first time one has been able to remove the tiny little black dots in my oversized pores on my nose. Even though other people don't notice that I do and it was driving me crazy, thank you thank you thank you thank you Glamglow!"
