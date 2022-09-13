This Tarte Mascara Is Like a Push-Up Bra for Your Lashes: Get 2 for Less Than the Price of 1

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Volumizing Mascara Reviews

A shopper explained, "It's difficult for me to find a mascara that stays put. Usually by noon I have a serious case of racoon eyes! This mascara stays on all day and looks great! A little bit of work to take off at night, but a double cleanse starting with a cleansing oil works wonders."

Another raved, "I have thin small and very sparse eyelashes. This mascara brings out eyelashes I didn't even know I had. I love this mascara, and every time it's on sale, I will buy it. I always make sure I've got a couple of tubes at home, since I go through them like crazy. I've been working from home, and when I have to make a quick trip to work, I put this mascara on and voilà, I have lashes."

Someone wrote, "I try many mascaras and am usually let down. This one does not disappoint. You do not need 5 coats for your lashes to appear full and elongated. I have lash damage from extensions, where they have broken off but using this mascara you would never know. I highly recommend."

A QVC customer gushed, "I love this mascara. I am a mascara junkie, and am always trying out new products. So far this one wins. I love the volume and length I get from it. I have reordered it, and it hasn't failed to perform. I've already told friends about it. it's a keeper!"

A fan of the product declared, "I have never had such an amazing mascara!! I would recommend this to everyone! This gives you full sexy lashes that just brighten up your face. This is a must have!"

Someone reviewed, "I tried several brands but this is the best at thickening, lengthening and lasting. It looks great!"

"This mascara is great. You can use only one coat. It feels like silk going on. No flaking. Best of all it is non-allergic! Please do not change the formula," a loyal shopper urged.

A QVC shopper wrote, "Tarte's mascara is wonderful, no clumping and it makes my lashes long and natural-looking. I am very satisfied so I will continue to purchase Tarte's mascara!"

A Tarte fan praised this mascara for its staying power, sharing, "I became a believer a few years ago after trying tarte lights,camera,lashes mascara. I love that it stays put and doesn't wind up on my cheeks by the end of the day. It isn't harsh or make my eyes itchy. Please don't stop making it!"

