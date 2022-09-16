See the Heartwarming Moment Kate Middleton Helped a Girl Place a Toy Corgi at Queen Elizabeth II Memorial

A sweet moment touched royal admirers' hearts during Kate Middleton and Prince William's visit to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England on Sept. 15.
While viewing the numerous tributes left in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales spotted a schoolgirl among the crowd of mourners and invited her to walk with her to lay down a toy corgi the child had brought in Her Majesty's memory. The girl, who the Daily Mail identified as 8-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska, then helped Kate pick a spot for the stuffed animal and a bouquet of flowers among the other tributes.
"I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down," an emotional Elizabeth recalled to the outlet. "She said, 'Where do you think we should lay the flowers?' and I said, 'We should put them there.'"
The schoolgirl's tribute paid homage to the Queen's fondness for corgis. According to the royal family's official website, Her Majesty was given her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday, and all of her corgis were descendants of Susan. And the Queen had quite a few of them too as throughout her life, she owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis (a cross between dachshund and corgis).
Before her death, the Queen owned two corgis—Muick and Sandy—that were given to her by her son Prince Andrew in 2021, the BBC reported. She also had a dorgi named Candy and a cocker-spaniel named Lissy. A source close to the Duke of York told the news organization he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York would now look after the corgis.
"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess," the source told the BBC. "It was the duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke. The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
The Queen died at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, on Sept. 8 at age 96.
The late monarch is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, giving the public the opportunity to walk by her coffin and pay their respects. The Queen's State funeral service will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19. Her coffin will then be transferred to Windsor Castle, where there will be a committal service and private burial.