See the Heartwarming Moment Kate Middleton Helped a Girl Place a Toy Corgi at Queen Elizabeth II Memorial

Watch : What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?

A sweet moment touched royal admirers' hearts during Kate Middleton and Prince William's visit to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England on Sept. 15.

While viewing the numerous tributes left in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales spotted a schoolgirl among the crowd of mourners and invited her to walk with her to lay down a toy corgi the child had brought in Her Majesty's memory. The girl, who the Daily Mail identified as 8-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska, then helped Kate pick a spot for the stuffed animal and a bouquet of flowers among the other tributes.

"I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down," an emotional Elizabeth recalled to the outlet. "She said, 'Where do you think we should lay the flowers?' and I said, 'We should put them there.'"

The schoolgirl's tribute paid homage to the Queen's fondness for corgis. According to the royal family's official website, Her Majesty was given her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday, and all of her corgis were descendants of Susan. And the Queen had quite a few of them too as throughout her life, she owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis (a cross between dachshund and corgis).