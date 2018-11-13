To hear Sarah Ferguson tell it, her life is still a fairytale.

Twenty-six years since her separation from Queen Elizabeth II II's second son, Prince Andrew, and only eight years after it seemed she'd be excised out of the family for good thanks to the financial mismanagement that led her to seemingly trade access to her ex in favor of a six-figure payout from a News of the World reporter posing as an investor, she remains eternally charmed by her former husband.

"He's still my handsome prince, he'll always be my handsome prince," she said at the 2013 Cheltenham Literature Festival of her childhood pal turned paramour turned however you classify their current relationship status. "It's lovely that we are such a family and the story has a happy ending all the time."

In their particular narration, "We really respect each other and we honor each other and it's just lovely to have that sense of integrity, to what we believe is right—to what is good and compassionate and love and kindness," she continued. "And that's the way we are."