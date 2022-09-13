Selma Blair Receives Standing Ovation After Making Surprise 2022 Emmys Appearance

The 2022 Emmys truly saves the best for last.
During the live telecast on Sept. 12, event organizers surprised audience members when Selma Blair graced the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to present the final award of the night.
"I am so, so honored. Thank you," Selma shared while holding back tears after receiving a standing ovation from the star-studded audience. "I am honored to be here this evening to present the final award for Outstanding Drama Series."
While the cast and crew of Succession deserves a congratulations for taking home the final award of the evening, Selma's unexpected appearance was certainly a moment for viewers both at home and in person.
The Legally Blonde star was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. But as she continues to raise awareness about a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, Selma has also used her platform to inspire.
On Sept. 10, Selma announced she will be competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars this fall, alongside partner Sasha Farber.
"I'm so happy, so invigorated by this," she told E! News. "This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding strength and support."
Selma also said she joined the show to inspire others with disabilities and prove that you can accomplish your dreams and goals.
"Kindness and visibility is so important, to explore, be curious and expose people to differences of speech or movement," she explained. "It's for everyone at home that it resonates with."
Spoiler alert: It's going to be hard not to root for this talented contestant.
Spoiler alert: It's going to be hard not to root for this talented contestant.
