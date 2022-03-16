Selma Blair Shares Powerful Message About Strength Amid MS Awareness Month

Selma Blair is sharing her one hope amid Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.
Taking to Instagram on March 15, the 49-year-old actress posted a video of her battle with MS over the past few years. From showing her staying at the hospital and receiving treatment to featuring her posing with her cane and hanging out with her 10-year-old son Arthur, the clip offered followers a glimpse inside her journey.
"March is #MSAwareness month," Blair captioned the footage. "May we all find the strength to persevere."
Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 after experiencing symptoms for years. During a 2019 interview with Robin Roberts, the Cruel Intentions star recalled how she "was not taken seriously by doctors" and how she felt when she finally got an answer.
"I cried," she told Roberts during their ABC News interview. "I had tears. They weren't tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had lost control. And there was some relief in that. Because ever since my son was born, I was in an MS flareup and didn't know. And I was giving it everything to seem normal."
In 2019, Blair underwent a stem-cell transplant—which, according to Vanity Fair, required her to stop taking her MS medication, go through a round of chemotherapy, have the transplant and then isolate at a hospital.
But last year, the Legally Blonde alum shared the good news. "My prognosis is great," she said during a Television Critics Association panel last August, per the Associated Press. "I'm in remission."
According to the AP, Blair said "it took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down," leading her to hold off on sharing the news right away because she "felt this need to be more healed." However, she told the news organization she doesn't have any new lesions forming.
"There's still maintenance, treatment and glitches, and wonderful things," Blair continued. "Cognitively, I'm very changed and that's been the harder part."
Over the past few years, Blair has shared her experience on social media and in the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. When asked what led her to make the film, Blair told Vanity Fair she hoped her story would help others.
"I had the conviction of thinking I had something to share," she said to the magazine. "You keep opening windows or closing doors and finding tools. I hope my little life gives someone who needs it some hope or a laugh or more awareness of ourselves. I hope the film shows that MS varies. That people's strengths and weaknesses vary. All the emotions of life make healing variable too. For all of us."