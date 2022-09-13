Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Joke About Their "Complicated" Relationship at the 2022 Emmys

The Office alums and real-life exes Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak made light of their "complicated" personal and professional relationship during hilarious, must-see bit at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Friendly exes forever.

The Office alums and former couple Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had audience members and viewers at home in stitches while presenting during the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. While introducing the category for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the longtime pals put the nominees on blast with a hilarious onstage bit that also poked fun at their past romance (see all the 2022 Emmy winners here).

Mindy began, "To all the nominees we want to say congratulations, you lazy sons of bitches. How are you getting away with this? We came up doing network sitcoms—22 shows a year."

B.J. added, "And that show, it would take up your whole life. No time for other projects."

"No time for a social life," Mindy continued. "You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your co-stars." Wink, wink.

B.J. said, "Now you can just write some self-contained masterpiece, cast it with movie stars."

Mindy cracked the limited series only take a "few weeks" to shoot," then the writers "go back to your fancy luxury compound."

Specifically calling out The White Lotus' creator, she added, "How was your pandemic, Mike White? You have a hard time?"

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

All jokes aside, B.J. concluded, "In all honesty, we're in awe of the incredible work these artists have been able to do with nothing but unlimited time and resources."

Funny enough, the duo then read the category's winner: The White Lotus' Mike White!

Never change, you two.

See the full list of Emmy winners here. And speaking of dynamic duos, see all the celeb couples on the Emmys red carpet below.

