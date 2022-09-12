Exclusive

Hannah Waddingham Reveals Her Stylish Secret to Staying Comfortable at the 2022 Emmys

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham revealed to E! News the stylish way she stayed comfortable on the red carpet.

Don't expect Hannah Waddingham to kick her heels off at the 2022 Emmys—because she isn't wearing any!

That's right, the Ted Lasso star exclusively revealed to Live From E!: Emmys correspondent Loni Love that she chose sparkly sneakers over stilettoes to accompany her floor-length Dolce & Gabbana pink gown. "You know what the best thing about this is?" she teased from the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. "Nobody knows I have heels on underneath." (See all the red carpet looks here.)

Loni was particularly pleased by this reveal as she too chose comfortable footwear for television's biggest night. Hannah quipped about their matching fashion choice, "I feel like we've got the inside scoop."

And Hannah was just as cool as her footwear, revealing to Loni that her previous Emmys win made her "feel so relaxed and genuinely happy to be here."

"It kind of takes the heat off you a bit," she continued. "And my category is the most ridiculous embarrassment of riches. So anyone that gets up, I'll be like, "'F' yeah!'"

Hannah is once again nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy series alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Ted Lasso's Sarah Niles, Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee RalphAbbott Elementary's Janelle James and Ted Lasso's Juno Temple.

 

Before Loni let Hannah return to the red carpet, the comedian asked the Ted Lasso actress to comment on whether the Apple TV+ comedy's third season will be its last. While Hannah stayed mostly tight-lipped, she did note, "I think that it might be, in terms of the end of a story. But, who knows?"

Could a Ted Lasso spin-off be in the works? Smells like potential.

