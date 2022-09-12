Zendaya Looks Straight Out of Classic Hollywood on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Zendaya's 2022 Emmys look has us feeling euphoric.
Returning to the awards for the first time since her historic Emmys win in 2020, the Euphoria leading lady pulled out all the stops on the Sept. 12 red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
She walked the carpet in a stunning, all-black Valentino gown, featuring a peplum bodice complete with a bow (not to mention, the dress has pockets!). To top it off, she paired the dress with a matching black headband and dazzling diamond jewelry. All she's missing is her arm candy, boyfriend Tom Holland. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
This year, the 26-year-old star racked up a total of four Emmy nominations—including her work as an executive producer on the second season of HBO's Euphoria, which is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.
Nominated a second time for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her starring role as Rue, Zendaya also snagged two Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nominations for the songs "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired," both featured on Euphoria season two.
She previously took home her first-ever Emmy in 2020 for Lead Actress in a Drama for Euphoria's debut season, becoming the youngest actress to win the title at 24 years old.
Her latest red carpet ensemble certainly lives up to her past Emmys looks. In 2019, the Spider-Man star looked straight out of a comic book in her Poison-Ivy-inspired emerald dress, complete with dark red hair. And though 2020's festivities took place virtually, she didn't hold back with her gorgeous black and white polka dot Christopher John Rodgers gown.
Zendaya is currently filming the highly anticipated sequel Dune: Part Two with co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, and is also set to star in the 2023 film Challengers, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino.
Tune in to the 2022 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 12, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.
