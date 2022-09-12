Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Before the 2022 Emmys kick off with host Kenan Thompson, see what the biggest TV stars are wearing on the red carpet as they arrive at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 12, 2022 10:03 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsEmmysLife/StyleCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: BEST Emmys Fashion Moments: Zendaya, Kristen Bell & More

If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet.

On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set to honor the best shows of the past year in multiple genres. Succession leads the pack in the drama series category with 25 nods, followed by HBO Max's hit Euphoria, which earned 16. Following close behind would be comedy series contenders, Ted Lasso, scooping 20 nominations, with Hacks and Only Murders in the Building right behind, respectively earning 17 apiece.  

While acceptance speeches and A-list presenters are enough for fans to tune in, it's impossible not to mention the red carpet.

Your favorite nominees like Kaley Cuoco, Quinta BrunsonReese Witherspoon and Zendaya are expected to wow with their fashionable looks. After all, it's not every Monday you get invited to an award show.

photos
2022 Emmys Parties: Star Sightings

Keep scrolling to see all the designer dresses, stunning jewelry and must-see fashion moments in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Rachel Brosnahan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Bown Yang

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kate McKinnon

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jordan Klepper

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Ritter

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Melanie Lynskey

In Christian Siriano

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Jerrod Carmichael

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christina Ricci

In Fendi Couture, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Seth Meyers

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Ariana DeBose

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rhea Seehorn

In Georges Chakra Couture

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Diego Luna

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Henry WInkler

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Desi Lydic

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

2

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

3

See the Stars Breaking Labor Day Fashion Rule in Fierce White

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

2

Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family

3

See the Stars Breaking Labor Day Fashion Rule in Fierce White

4

See All the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

See the Cast of Squid Game Reunite for the 2022 Emmys

Latest News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Baby Bump Is the Best Emmys Accessory

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Shares How To Win a $50K Vacation and Her Travel Must-Haves

Exclusive

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Shares Her Stylish Secret to Staying Comfy

You Have To See Kerry Washington's Unexpected Emmys Accessory

See Zendaya's Old Hollywood-Inspired 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Look

Zendaya and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry