Vanessa Hudgens Reflects on "Very Long Life-Changing Relationships" With Zac Efron and Austin Butler

Watch : Austin Butler Makes RARE Comment on Vanessa Hudgens Breakup

If you think you know everything about Vanessa Hudgens' love life, don't bet on it.

The Princess Switch actress recently spoke about two past high-profile relationships, alluding to her romances with Zac Efron and Austin Butler, saying that what people know about the breakups is not the full story.

"The public only sees so much. I've also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me," Vanessa told Nylon on Sept. 12. "When I write my memoir, it'll be amazing."

Vanessa dated Zac, her High School Musical co-star, for four years before splitting up in 2010. She started dating Austin the following year before breaking up in 2020 after nine years together.

Vanessa welcomed the start of something new when she met her current boyfriend, Cole Tucker, in an unconventional space.

"I'm not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a Zoom meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yes," she said. "I did not expect it at all. I don't think if I entered a meditation Zoom, I'd be like, ‘This is where I'll meet my person.' I just showed up and I was like, ‘Who the f-ck is that?'"