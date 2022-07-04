Vanessa Hudgens' Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Cole Tucker Is a Home Run

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

Vanessa Hudgens knocked this birthday tribute out of the park.

For boyfriend Cole Tucker's special day on July 3, the High School Musical alum shared a heartwarming message to the Arizona Diamondbacks player. Alongside a series of photos with Tucker, Hudgens captioned her Instagram post, "Who's a big birthday boy?! @cotuck is."

She then referenced lyrics from Elton John's "Your Song," writing to Tucker, "I hope you don't mind that I put down in words… how about wonderful life is now your [sic] in the world. DAMNIT," along with a wink and "I love you" emojis.

Hudgens concluded her message, "Happy birthday baby."

After reading the note, Tucker couldn't help but gush over his leading lady. "I lava youuuuuuu," he commented, "thank you baby."

Hudgens, 33, and Tucker, 26, first sparked romance rumors in late 2020, when they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles. "They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told E! News in Nov. 2020. "They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."