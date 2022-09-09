How Elton John Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert After Her Death

Watch : Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!

Elton John paid a tearjerking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through song.

Hours after Her Majesty died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the British singer took the stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 8. Elton addressed the crowd saying, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

He continued, "She was an inspiring presence to be around and I've been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth."

During his remarks, the "Tiny Dancer" singer reflected on the late sovereign's life and legacy. "I'm 75—she's been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore," Elton explained. "I'm glad she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest, and she deserves it because she's worked bloody hard."