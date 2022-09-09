Hear Bells Around the World Ring for Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

Watch : Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

It was the sound heard around the world in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.



The 96-year-old British monarch, who passed away peacefully at her estate in Balmoral on Sept. 8, was honored just moments after news broke of her death. Bells tolled at churches and cathedrals across the globe—including St. Paul's Cathedral in London, England, as they shared to social media—once a minute in a tribute to the 96 years of Her Majesty's life.



"A half-muffled bell tolling, and breaking the silence at Leicester Cathedral," the official Twitter account belonging to the church located in England captioned a video of their bells. "To mark the death of Her Majesty the Queen."



Another Twitter user posted a video from a Cathedral in Chelmsford, England, sharing that passersby stopped to watch the bells as they rang. They captioned a clip, "People stopped in their tracks by the bells tolling at #Chelmsford Cathedral. Residents and workers in the city taking a moment to reflect on the wonderful life of Queen Elizabeth II."