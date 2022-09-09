Hear Bells Around the World Ring for Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

In addition to other bells across the country, the State Bell at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England, tolled once every minute in honor of the 96 years of Queen Elizabeth's life after her passing.

By Kisha Forde Sep 09, 2022 2:25 PMTags
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

It was the sound heard around the world in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
 
The 96-year-old British monarch, who passed away peacefully at her estate in Balmoral on Sept. 8, was honored just moments after news broke of her death. Bells tolled at churches and cathedrals across the globe—including St. Paul's Cathedral in London, England, as they shared to social media—once a minute in a tribute to the 96 years of Her Majesty's life.
 
"A half-muffled bell tolling, and breaking the silence at Leicester Cathedral," the official Twitter account belonging to the church located in England captioned a video of their bells. "To mark the death of Her Majesty the Queen."
 
Another Twitter user posted a video from a Cathedral in Chelmsford, England, sharing that passersby stopped to watch the bells as they rang. They captioned a clip, "People stopped in their tracks by the bells tolling at #Chelmsford Cathedral. Residents and workers in the city taking a moment to reflect on the wonderful life of Queen Elizabeth II."

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Life in Pictures

In addition to institutions and landmark spaces (including the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and New York's Yankee Stadium), the Queen's legacy was honored by people gathering across the world.

Keep reading to see their touching tributes:

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Buckingham Palace
Samir Hussein/WireImage
London
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland
Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
New York
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images
Tel Aviv
NFL
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Yankees Stadium, New York
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Toronto
Christophe Gateau/dpa (Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images
British Embassy, Berlin
Stephen Pond/Getty Images
British Consul Generals Residence, Los Angeles
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Queen Victoria Memorial, Buckingham Palace
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Windsor Castle, England
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images
London Stadium
Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Sandringham
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Washington, DC
Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Buckingham Palace
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Buckingham Palace
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Buckingham Palace
