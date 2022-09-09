A History of the Looks That Crowned Queen Elizabeth II a True Fashion Icon

When it came to Queen Elizabeth II's style, it was always a case of fashion royalty meets real royalty.

While Her Majesty, who passed away on Sept. 8, will be remembered for having the longest reign in British history and a life dedicated to service, her legacy will also include her history as a style icon. Whether she was wearing a gorgeous gown and jewel-encrusted tiara for a banquet or a monochromatic coat-and-hat combination for a public engagement, the 96-year-old monarch caught the attention of fashion lovers across the globe.

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said in The Queen at 90 documentary about Her Majesty's colorful ensembles. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Queen Elizabeth II also knew the value of a good accessory and was frequently spotted with her signature pearls, gloves, Launer handbag and Anello & Davide shoes.