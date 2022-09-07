Billie Lourd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Austen Rydell

Watch : Billie Lourd is PREGNANT, Expecting Baby No. 2

Here's something to scream about: Billie Lourd is pregnant!

The American Horror Story actress, 30, is expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell, she confirmed on Sept. 7 at the world premiere of Ticket To Paradise. While posing for photos on the red carpet at the London event, Billie—who is the daughter of Bryan Lourd and the late Carrie Fisher—cradled her growing baby bump.

Billie's stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, also congratulated her on the milestone moment. "Premiere Night in London," he captioned an Instagram Story photo of Billie and her baby bump on the red carpet. "Love You! Congratulations."

E! News has reached out to Billie's rep for additional comment and has yet to hear back.

Her pregnancy news comes exactly two years after Billie and Austin, 30, surprised fans by announcing the arrival of their first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. At the time, Billie's uncle, Todd Fisher, spoke exclusively to E! News about the meaning behind the baby's name. "I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher," he shared. "It was very unexpected. Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."