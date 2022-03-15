How Billie Lourd Honored Mom Carrie Fisher During Her Wedding Ceremony

Billie Lourd made sure to channel Carrie Fisher's force on her wedding day.
The Scream Queens star tied the knot with producer Austen Rydell in a beach ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on March 12. Attended by close friends and family, the intimate affair included special touches that paid tribute to Lourd's late mother, she revealed in a Vogue profile published on March 15.
For one, the bride chose to wear custom off-the-shoulder gown created by Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who have ties to Fisher. "I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love," Billie explained. "So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind."
Praising the duo's "elegant, ethereal, unique style," she continued, "I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"
Lourd paired her wedding dress, which had an underlayer of sequins to reflect both her playful personality and the nuptials' "ocean-y setting," with René Mancini shoes gifted from her father, Bryan Lourd. According to the Booksmart actress, her dad was out shopping one day and the heels caught his eye because they "reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the '90s."
"When he came to pick up the shoes, it turned out my dad's hunch about my mom was right," she shared, explaining that the manager at the store said that Fisher had frequented their New York City boutique back in the day. "The perfect shoe turned out to literally be the perfect shoe. It was serendipity!"
As for jewelry, Lourd wore her mother's fire opal ring as her "something blue" alongside her engagement ring from Rydell, which included a diamond that the actor had reset from Fisher's own engagement ring, according to Vogue.
The ceremony itself also included several nods to the late Star Wars icon, including Fisher's two best friends, Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner, serving as officiants. "It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating," Lourd recalled. "And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding."
Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Since then, Lourd has opened about her grief and how she plans to keep her mom's memory alive for her 17-month-old son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. In an episode of the New Day podcast last year, the American Horror Story alum opened up about the parenting lessons she's learned from Fisher.
"My main job when [Fisher] was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was okay," Lourd said. "I was her main support, and I was 7. For a lot of the time, and that was really hard and that's why I grew up really fast because I was her best friend. I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that's one of the things I'm learning not to do with my kid."