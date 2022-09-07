How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Online

Watch : Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

The night that TV fans have been waiting for year-round is almost here.



The 2022 Emmy Awards, set to air on Monday, Sept. 12, is just days away and we have all of the details viewers need for one of the biggest nights in television. This year's ceremony will serve as the second in-person Emmy ceremony since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.



As far who will be at the helm as the evening's host, what time you should be tuned in and all the lucky shows and stars that made the cut, read on for everything you need to know:



Who Is Hosting the Emmys?



In early August, NBC and the Television Academy announced that Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson would be this year's emcee. The six-time Emmy nominee reflected on the having the honor of hosting duties for the big night.



"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC—my longtime network family—makes it even more special," the comedian shared in an Aug. 9 statement. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."