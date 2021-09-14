How to Watch the 2021 Emmys on TV and Online

Get your tissues, popcorn, and maybe even your fanciest (but also couch-friendly) evening wear: The 2021 Emmys are almost here!
Unlike last year, this year's ceremony will be in-person once again for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. As viewers may remember, last year's ceremony consisted of a virtual celebration hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. And although the guest list is still pretty limited this year, we will be seeing everyone together in one place.
For all of the details including who'll be making us laugh uncontrollably as the master of ceremonies, here's everything we know so far:
Who is hosting the Emmys?
Cedric the Entertainer will undoubtedly bring the funny as the host of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. And although this will be his first time hosting the Emmys, he's had plenty of experience as an avid watcher, sharing in a statement, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards."
When are the Emmys and what time do they start?
This year, the Emmys will air on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
Where are the Emmys held?
The prime time ceremony will take place outside at the Event Deck at L.A. Live with a limited audience. Although this year's location is different from the usual Microsoft Theater, according to Variety, the space will allow for "an opportunity to utilize an ‘indoor/outdoor' setting and more socially distanced audience seating." The Television Academy also limited teams to no more than four tickets per nomination. This unfortunately means that not all nominees will be able to attend.
How do you watch the Emmys?
This year's award ceremony will air on CBS as well as streaming services that offer access to the channel, including FuboTV, Hulu+, Paramount+ and YouTube TV.
Who are this year's nominees?
The list of nominees for the 2021 Emmys is as impressive as it is extensive (you can see the full list here). Netflix's The Crown and Disney's The Mandalorian lead the pack with an outstanding 24 nominations each. Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ show starring Jason Sudeikis, also earned an incredible 20 nominations—a record for any comedy series' first season.
Although Sept. 19 may be right around the corner, until then, we have a full list of this year's shocking snubs and surprises to help you get ready for the prime time festivities.