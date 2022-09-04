Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit Marry in Wedding That Honors Fast & Furious and Paul Walker

Watch : Jordana Brewster Confirms "F10" Will Begin Filming Soon

Jordana Brewster is married again and her wedding to Mason Morfit will get your heart racing.

The two have wed after a year-long engagement, her rep confirmed to E! News. On Sept. 3, the couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif. in a ceremony that paid tribute to Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious film series, which made the actress internationally famous, as well as to her late co-star, Paul Walker.

The event featured a display of cars seen in the movies. Jordana, 42, and Mason, 46, and the bride and groom later drove off in a blue '90s Acura Integra GS-R that her character was seen driving with Paul's in the original 2001 flick, The Fast and the Furious. An image of the actors in their driving scene was placed on the driver's side window.

Paul's daughter Meadow Walker, 23, was among the wedding guests, as were Jordana's Fast & Furious onscreen brother Vin Diesel and fellow co-star Ludacris.

"Congratulations to my sister Jordana @jordanabrewster & Mason @gmmorfit," Meadow wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself sitting at the outdoor reception. "The most beautiful celebration of love. I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever."