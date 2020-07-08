Racial JusticeMary Kay LetourneauWellnessPhotosVideos

Jordana Brewster Files for Divorce From Andrew Form After 13 Years of Marriage

Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from her husband Andrew Form. Details on her court filing.
By Jess Cohen Jul 08, 2020 4:08 PMTags
DivorcesJordana BrewsterCouplesCelebrities
Jordana Brewster, Andrew FormAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Form.

E! News has confirmed that the Fast & Furious star filed court documents on July 1 to formally end her and Form's 13-year marriage. The 40-year-old actress and the 48-year-old film producer tied the knot in 2007, a few years after meeting on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. The exes have two kids together.

The former couple welcomed their first child in 2013 via surrogate. At the time, Brewster's rep told E! News that the parents "are excited to announce the birth of their son, Julian Brewster-Form. They welcomed their son via surrogate. The parents are overjoyed."

Brewster and Form welcomed their second child, son Rowan Brewster-Form, via a gestational surrogate in 2016. It was just one month ago that Rowan celebrated his fourth birthday, and received a sweet social media shout-out from his mom.

photos
6 Must-Haves from Jordana Brewster's Makeup Bag

"Happy Birthday to my little gardener musician and water baby," Brewster wrote alongside a photo of her son and his birthday cake. "Rowanito."

Trending Stories

1

The Forever Shocking Story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Her Teen Student

2
Breaking

Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Cancer Battle

3

Bella Hadid Fires Back at Instagram Over Dad's Blocked Passport Photo

Brewster previously spoke out about her relationship with Form ahead of the duo's wedding day. Spilling details on Form's proposal, Brewster told E! News, "My engagement happened about a month ago, it was my anniversary and I kind of knew it was gonna happen but I didn't know when. So, I kept teasing him about it and then we fought the day of and so it was really weird and tense and then, once it happened it was nice and it broke the ice."

Related: Jordana Brewster Remembers the Late Paul Walker

Brewster and Form have not commented publicly on their split.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

The Forever Shocking Story of Mary Kay Letourneau and Her Teen Student

2
Breaking

Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Cancer Battle

3

Bella Hadid Fires Back at Instagram Over Dad's Blocked Passport Photo

4

Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

5

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Claim She Lost 50 Lbs. or "Has Cancer"