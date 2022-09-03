Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands During Coffee Run in New York City

Watch : Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and his leading lady are living it up in New York City.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands on a coffee run in lower Manhattan on Sept. 2. The couple was dressed casually, with Tom sporting a purple baseball cap and blue jeans. The actress wore a colorful scarf with a gray T-shirt, face mask and jeans while carrying a cup of iced coffee. Along for the stroll was Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer.

The outing came a day after the pair celebrated the Euphoria star's 26th birthday with her mom and cast mate Hunter Schafer. Having dinner at MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, Zendaya stunned in boyfriend jeans, black pumps and a long-sleeve crop top showing off her toned abs. Tom donned a casual look, topping off his long sleeve flannel and turquoise pants with a pair of Adidas.

Hunter was seen entering the restaurant in a flowy black-and-yellow dress and face mask.