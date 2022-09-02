See Zendaya Celebrate Her Birthday With Tom Holland, Hunter Schafer and More

Watch : Every Time Zendaya Has Broken the Fashion Internet

Zendaya had a euphoric 26th birthday celebration.

The Dune actress spent her birthday alongside her crew, including boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and her mom Claire Stoermer.

Zendaya looked radiant as she took to New York City streets for a fancy dinner at the restaurant MAMO on Sept. 1.The birthday girl rocked a casual look, wearing a long-sleeve, black trop with denim jeans and black heels. Tom sported a blue plaid shirt at the event, while Hunter opted for a dress with yellow and black swirls.

Besides celebrating in person, Zendaya also received lots of love online.

"I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late)," Zendaya captioned a Sept. 2 instagram post, accompanied by baby photo of her at a pool. "Thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful. Here's to 26!"