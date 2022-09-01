Denise Richards Shares Promise Daughter Sami Sheen Made About Her OnlyFans

Watch : Why Denise Richards Joined OnlyFans After Daughter Sami DidWhy Denise Richards Joined OnlyFans After Daughter Sami Did

Denise Richards is sharing the conversation she had with her daughter Sami Sheen about the kind of content the 18-year-old would post on OnlyFans.

When Sami first told her mom that she was joining the subscription-based platform, Denise shared that she initially had some questions.

"I had heard of OnlyFans. I had never been on there, so I didn't even know really what it was," the actress, 51, recalled on the Sept. 1 episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "But I heard obviously a lot of different things. And she reassured me that she was going to keep it very tasteful to mainly, like, bikini stuff, bathing suit and stuff like that."

But after Sami—who Denise shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen—announced on June 13 that she'd joined OnlyFans and Denise saw the backlash she was getting online, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum decided to sign up too, sharing on June 23 that she created an account.

"The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that that I didn't think it was really fair," she said. "And I've done things in my career—you know, I've done Playboy, and I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. And sometimes people say negative things—well, a lot of times they do, and a lot of times they don't. But I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that on Instagram. Not to take it as far as you can take it on OnlyFans, obviously. But still, I just felt that it was not really fair for her to get that kind of backlash."