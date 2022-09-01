Denise Richards Shares Promise Daughter Sami Sheen Made About Her OnlyFans

Denise Richards is sharing the conversation she had with her daughter Sami Sheen about the kind of content the 18-year-old would post on OnlyFans.
When Sami first told her mom that she was joining the subscription-based platform, Denise shared that she initially had some questions.
"I had heard of OnlyFans. I had never been on there, so I didn't even know really what it was," the actress, 51, recalled on the Sept. 1 episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "But I heard obviously a lot of different things. And she reassured me that she was going to keep it very tasteful to mainly, like, bikini stuff, bathing suit and stuff like that."
But after Sami—who Denise shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen—announced on June 13 that she'd joined OnlyFans and Denise saw the backlash she was getting online, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum decided to sign up too, sharing on June 23 that she created an account.
"The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that that I didn't think it was really fair," she said. "And I've done things in my career—you know, I've done Playboy, and I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. And sometimes people say negative things—well, a lot of times they do, and a lot of times they don't. But I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that on Instagram. Not to take it as far as you can take it on OnlyFans, obviously. But still, I just felt that it was not really fair for her to get that kind of backlash."
So what kind of content does Denise post? "I do bikini, I do lingerie," she replied. "I do stuff that is sexier because I also think, why not if I'm able to and be able to do something that's also outside of some of the more conservative stuff that I post on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush."
She then added, "They're already out there if you Google them."
This isn't the first time Denise has defended her and her daughter's decision to join the platform. On a July episode of E!'s Daily Pop, she shared her perspective on OnlyFans.
"Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self," she said, "I decided to join it, too."
But Charlie didn't feel the same way about Sami joining OnlyFans. As the actor, 56, told E! News on June 13, "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
However, Denise said in a June 17 Instagram post that Charlie shouldn't be judgmental. And later that month, the Two and a Half Men alum suggested he'd changed his mind after learning more about the platform, telling E! News June 19 that Denise "has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," he said. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."
As for Sami, she told an Instagram follower in June, "the only thing that matters is making sure that you're comfortable with what you're posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful."