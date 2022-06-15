Sami Sheen Shares How Mom Denise Richards Really Feels About Her OnlyFans Career

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

Charlie Sheen may not approve of his 18-year-old daughter's OnlyFans account, but his ex Denise Richards seems to be a fan.

Earlier this week, spoke out against Sami Sheen's latest career move after she promoted a new profile on the adult platform. Though Charlie was less than receptive to the idea, Sami recently shared in a Q&A on Instagram Stories that her mom⁠—who was married to the Two and a Half Men actor from 2002 to 2006—has a differing opinion on the matter.

"My mom is very supportive," Sami shared on June 15, after a follower asked if Charlie and Denise were aware of her OnlyFans page. The content creator also addressed her decision to join the website in another post, saying that the "only thing that matters is making sure that you're comfortable with what you're posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful."