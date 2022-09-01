Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and More Celebs

Watch : Why Cameron Diaz Believes She Was a Drug Mule in Early Career

There's something about Cameron Diaz.

After all, the Charlie's Angels alum was surrounded by a star-studded group of friends and family when she celebrated her 50th birthday on Aug. 30. Familiar faces who attended a sushi dinner for the actress at Nobu Malibu celebration included Cameron's husband Benji Madden—with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Raddix—as well as sister-in-law Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were also seen stepping out at the intimate affair. Meanwhile, Adele was clad in black as she made a very low-key entrance into the Japanese restaurant.

When the evening was coming to an end, Zoe Saldaña was spotted getting into a car at the valet stand while her husband, artist Marco Perego, helped Benji packed birthday gifts into the truck.

Cameron's milestone birthday comes just two months after she announced her return to acting following an eight-year hiatus. The Bad Teacher star will be appearing alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming flick Back in Action.