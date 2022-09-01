Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday With Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and More Celebs

Cameron Diaz was joined by friends and family—including husband Benji Madden and sister-in-law Nicole Richie—at an intimate birthday dinner on Aug. 30. See photos from the celebration.

There's something about Cameron Diaz.

After all, the Charlie's Angels alum was surrounded by a star-studded group of friends and family when she celebrated her 50th birthday on Aug. 30. Familiar faces who attended a sushi dinner for the actress at Nobu Malibu celebration included Cameron's husband Benji Madden—with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Raddix—as well as sister-in-law Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were also seen stepping out at the intimate affair. Meanwhile, Adele was clad in black as she made a very low-key entrance into the Japanese restaurant.

When the evening was coming to an end, Zoe Saldaña was spotted getting into a car at the valet stand while her husband, artist Marco Perego, helped Benji packed birthday gifts into the truck.

Cameron's milestone birthday comes just two months after she announced her return to acting following an eight-year hiatus. The Bad Teacher star will be appearing alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming flick Back in Action.

"When you're doing something that you know and you've done well and you know how it works—and it's consumed your whole life for so long—it's kind of a nice thing to kind of go, 'You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me, and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?'" she told CBS News this summer. "And I did that."

Keep scrolling to check out how Cameron rang in the next chapter of her life.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
Funny People

Longtime couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann leave Nobu Malibu after attending Cameron Diaz's birthday dinner on Aug. 30.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
Family Affair

Cameron's husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, was clad head-to-toe in black for the intimate celebration.

TPG / BACKGRID
In-Laws

Benji's twin brother Joel Madden kept close to wife Nicole Richie.

TPG / BACKGRID
All Dress Up

Zoe Saldaña sported a brown summer dress and matching Louboutin heels for the dinner party.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
Helping Hand

Marco Perego was spotted helping load birthday presents into the trunk of a car.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
Hello From the Other Side

Adele kept a low profile using a black umbrella as she entered the restaurant.

