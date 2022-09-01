See Julianne Moore, Adam Driver and More Stars Stun at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

The 2022 Venice Film Festival is here! From Juliane Moore and Adam Driver to Tessa Thompson and Jodie Turner-Smith, check out all the star sightings at one of movie's biggest gatherings.

Lights, camera, star power!

The 2022 Venice Film Festival has arrived and celebs from across the globe are descending upon the city of canals for one of the biggest gatherings for movies. With the renowned film festival celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, its lineup is packed to the brim with highly anticipated flicks featuring Hollywood's biggest names.

Take Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which will make its silver screen debut at the film festival in early September. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the psychological thriller is described by Wilde as "my love letter to the movies that push the boundaries of our imagination."

Other movies that'll also premiere at the festival? Blonde, the NC-17 film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and White Noise, which boasts a star-studded cast including Adam DriverGreta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. Meanwhile, The Whale—a Darren Aronofsky-helmed drama featuring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink—is also expected to be shown for the very first time at the month-long affair.

With so many buzzy dramas on the docket, there's sure to be no shortage of stars walking the red carpet. In fact, it's likely that film festival darling Timothée Chalamet will make yet another appearance, as his film Bones and All, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino, is one of the competitors at this year's event.

Keep scrolling to see all the star sightings at the 2022 Venice Film Festival so far, including Tessa Thompson, Julianne Moore and Jodie Turner-Smith!

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Adam Driver
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emma Chamberlain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hillary Clinton
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Regé-Jean Page
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Don Cheadle & Julianne Moore
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photopix/GC Images
Tessa Thompson
Photopix/GC Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

