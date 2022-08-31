Jodie Turner-Smith Makes the 2022 Venice Film Festival Her Runway With Sheer Lingerie Dress

Jodie Turner-Smith's fashion is already reigning supreme at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
On Aug. 31, the Anne Boleyn actress kicked off the annual star-studded affair in a pale pink lingerie dress that left little to the imagination with its completely sheer material and lace-embroidered detailing at the hem and corseted bodice.
The daring design, from Gucci's 2023 resort collection, also featured a plunging neckline and dainty pearl buttons.
Jodie gave her lingerie look a more high-fashion feel as she paired the dress with baby blue patent-leather opera gloves, white thigh-high lace-up boots, bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses and mix-matched drop earrings.
She stunned in the see-through number at the White Noise photocall with co-stars Adam Driver, Don Cheadle and Greta Gerwig.
This isn't the star's only fabulous look while attending the film festival either.
Jodie arrived in Venice, Italy on Aug. 30 wearing a multi-colored ombré power suit and diamond-embellished yellow sandals.
Later that evening, she wowed at the Cinecittà and Academy of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner in a bright blue knit dress. The electrifying design featured a V-neckline and tiered layers of fringe on the bell sleeves and hemline.
The Venice Film Festival doesn't come to a close until Sept. 10, meaning there's many more opportunities for Jodie to make the red carpet her runway. And we'll be eagerly waiting to see what she wears next!
Until then, keep scrolling to see everything she's worn so far.