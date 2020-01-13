May the best partner win!

When Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig started dating in 2011, who could have known that almost a decade later the immensely talented directors would be contenders for one of the biggest honors in the entertainment industry. It was announced this morning that both Noah and Greta's films are nominated for Best Picture for the 2020 Oscars.

Noah's film Marriage Story, which he also wrote, is up for the category. Greta's film, Little Women, is also nominated in the same category, which she also shares a writing credit on. The pair is no doubt in support of one another, but this is a history making moment not only personally, but it will be one of the few times romantic partners are up against each other the same award.

Greta is also nominated for Adapted Screenplay for Little Women, while Noah's Marriage Story writing is nominated in the Original Screenplay category.

Greta's 2017 film Lady Bird was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Greta also received a Best Director nod. Noah was nominated in 2006 for his work on the movie The Squid and the Whale, which he wrote and directed, and got a Best Original Screenplay nomination for.