Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Trailer Teases New Love and a New Threat

School is back in session—magical school, that is.

The students of Alfea College are back for another year of love and magic in the season two trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga, released by Netflix Aug. 23.

Based on the Nickelodeon animated show Winx Club—which ran from 2004 to 2009 before being revived in 2011—the series follows a group of fairy friends learning how to control their powers at a magical school. Now, the trailer shows the students, learning something else: how to be teenagers.

"You're a teenager," the trailer's narration says. "You should be allowed to be a teenager."

The fairies take that advice, as, in the trailer, we see them falling in love, attending parties and going on romantic horseback rides. (And by love, we might mean a particularly steamy threesome, but you'll have to check that out for yourself.)

But there's a new mystery afoot: fairies from the school have begun to go missing. So now, the group must work to take headmistress Rosalind (Miranda Richardson) down, all while Bloom (Abigail Cowen) tries to figure out her own past.