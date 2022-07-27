Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Netflix announced Fate: The Winx Saga will premiere on Sept. 16, with the cast appearing in new behind-the-scenes video from season two.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 27, 2022
Netflix is sharing some magical news to brighten up your day.

The streamer announced July 27 that season two of Fate: The Winx Saga will premiere globally Sept. 16. As usual, all seven episodes will be available to binge at your leisure.

And that's not all! Netflix shared Good Omens' Miranda Richardson is playing Alfea's Headmistress Rosalind and Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey.

As previously announced, season two will also see the introduction of the Terra's cousin, the earth fairy Flora, played by Paulina Chávez

The cast welcomed the newcomers in a behind the scenes video, teasing how these characters will shake things up in the coming episodes. "We've got new monsters, we've got new threats, " Eliot Salt, who plays Terra, shared. "People are being possessed."

Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, who plays Stella, added, "You can expect epic fights, lots of steamy romance."

Precious Mustapha, who plays Aisha, shared that the "highlight" of season two was filming with Brandon Grace, who joins the series as Grey. Perhaps there's love in the air?

Fans can also expect Musa, played by Elisha Applebaum, to get in on the action. The actress shared, "I've actually learned some stunts, which I didn't get to do last season. So, look out for those!"

Last, but certainly not least, showrunner and executive producer Brian Young said that these new episodes will show a more mature side to the students. "In season one, the big question was: Who am I?" he said. "In season two, the question is: What am I going to be when I grow up?"

See it all go down when Fate: The Winx Saga premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.

