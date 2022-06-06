Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Teaser Finally Features Flora

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Everything is coming up daisies in the new Fate: The Winx Saga teaser.

Actress Paulina Chávez makes her debut in the season two first look, released June 6 as part of Netflix's Geeked Week. The preview shows Terra Harvey (Eliot Salt) foraging in the woods when she suddenly hears the sound of footsteps behind her. Preparing for battle, Terra uses her earthly powers to grow vines, which start blossoming with pink flowers. But the sudden blooms make sense when her cousin Flora emerges from behind a tree.

This is the first glimpse fans have gotten of Flora, a newcomer to the live-action series, which was adapted from the Nickelodeon cartoon The Winx Club. Viewers advocated for the fairy to appear in season two after she was seemingly replaced by Terra, a white character, in season one.

And the fans got their wish. In July 2021, Netflix announced that Chávez was set to join the cast, along with Brandon Grace and Éanna Hardwicke, who will play Grey and Sebastian respectively.