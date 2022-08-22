HBO Max Reveals When You Can Expect And Just Like That... Season 2

Watch : "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED

And Just Like That... we are looking forward to 2023.

On Aug. 21, HBO confirmed that season two of the Sex and the City spin-off will arrive next year. While the network didn't specify when in 2023 the new season will drop, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it will arrive sooner than later.

This TV news comes days after it was reported by Deadline that John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, the ex-fiancé of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the original HBO series, will appear in this next installment of the spin-off. Aidan last appeared in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, where he ran into Carrie in Abu Dhabi. The pair shared a kiss, but nothing else happened as they were both married.

However, Carrie is now a widow following the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in And Just Like That... season one and has even tried her hand at dating again. So perhaps Aidan and Carrie will find a way back to one another?