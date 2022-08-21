Revisit Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Rosy Journey to Marriage

Watch : Sarah Hyland Spills Bachelorette Party SECRETS

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have found their happily ever after.

The Modern Family alum and the Bachelor Nation star tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on Aug. 20. The nuptials came almost five years after the couple's very first kiss.

As Sarah recalled back in 2018 while celebrating the first anniversary of that relationship milestone, "You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away."

Since then, it's been quite the journey to the altar for the pair. After all, the duo—who first met when Wells slid into Sarah's DMs—had to postpone their wedding several times due to the pandemic.

"As soon as we went into lockdown I was like, 'We're not getting married this year,'" the actress previously told E! News. "And Wells, the eternal optimist, was like, 'What are you talking about? This is only a couple weeks.' And I was like, 'Nah brah. We're not getting married this year, it's not happening.' He thought I was being negative. I was like, 'No, no, no. I'm just being realistic.'"