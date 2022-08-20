Jennifer Lopez Visits Hospital With Ben Affleck and His Mom Ahead of Wedding Weekend

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details

It looks like there's been a slight detour in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding festivities.

On Aug. 19, the couple were seen accompanying Ben's mother, Chris Anne Boldt, at a local hospital in Savannah, Ga. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Jennifer walked alongside her husband as the Oscar winner's mom was being pushed in a wheelchair by a medical worker.

Pictures taken from earlier in the day also showed an ambulance arriving and leaving the venue where J.Lo and Ben's wedding celebration is to be held this weekend.

A source previously told E! News that the "Marry Me" singer and the Tender Bar actor, who tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony last month, have been hard at work "putting the final touches on everything" as they prepare to celebrate their recent marriage with friends and family at a lavish bash in Georgia.

A second insider noted that the weekend-long affair is being planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie, with lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presiding over the actual ceremony.