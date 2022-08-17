Hear the Song Demi Lovato Fans Are Convinced Is About Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Prior to their split, Demi recalled first meeting the actor when the two shot a PSA together in 2010.

"I was like, ‘Oh my god. You're so attractive,'" she told Complex in 2015. "And he was like, ‘You are not 18. Get away from me.' Then we became really good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever. Then as I got older and we grew closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing out.' We did, and we've basically been together ever since.'"