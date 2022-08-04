Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Is Shading Ex Wilmer Valderrama on New Song

Is Demi Lovato's new song about Wilmer Valderrama? That's what some fans are speculating after a snippet of "29" recently went viral.
Ahead of the debut of Holy Fvck, Demi's eighth studio album, the 29-year-old singer has social media buzzing about a possible reference to the 42-year-old actor, who she split from in 2016 after six years of dating.
"Far from innocent / what the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn't stop you," the lyrics to "29" include, according to videos shared to TikTok. Elsewhere, Demi seemingly alludes to her and Wilmer's age difference, singing, "Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time. Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?"
After the snippet of the song circulated online, fans reacted to the first listen on social media.
"Demi Lovato is coming for blood with this new album as they call out ex-Wilmer Valderrama," one person wrote on Twitter. Another added, "I love how ‘29' can be a reference to demi's relationship with wilmer, but the title also could contain a close with their 20s, furthermore, their past, as they turn 30…demi is a true artist."
Prior to their split, Demi recalled first meeting the Encanto actor when the two shot a PSA together.
"Of course, I was like, ‘Oh my god. You're so attractive,'" she told Complex in 2015. "And he was like, ‘You are not 18. Get away from me.' Then we became really good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever. Then as I got older and we grew closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing out.' We did, and we've basically been together ever since.'"
The "Skin of My Teeth" singer also recalled the instance in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated.
"When I first met Wilmer, he was 29," she shared. "I met him on January 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms. To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house and I thought he was really cute. I didn't really care about the census forms. But [when] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup, and he came in and sat down and I was like 'I love this man,' and 'I have to have him.' But I was only 17, so he was like, 'Get away from me.'"
After the That's 70s' Show star announced his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco in 2020, Demi told Harper's Bazaar that she was "really happy for him," adding that she wishes him "nothing but the best."
Added Demi, "But we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own. When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don't really get to learn about yourself."