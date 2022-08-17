Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Share Rare Photos of Their Daughters on Family Vacation

Do you want to
build a snowman see Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's family photos?
The Frozen actress, 42, and the Parenthood alum, 47, recently shared a few pictures from their road trip with their daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, to Instagram.
So where did they go on their vacation? One of the stops was South Dakota, where they visited the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Kristen, Dax, Lincoln and Delta also spent some time along the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho, where they appeared to stay with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney (who Kristen called the "best hosts in the biz.") There, they went swimming, horseback riding, rafting and more. And by the looks of their photos, it seems like they enjoyed a dinner with a few more celebrity pals, including Jason Bateman and Adam Scott.
Kristen, Dax and their kids have been driving from state to state in their motorhome Big Brown, and it looks like they're having a wonderful time, with Dax writing in an Aug. 16 post, "Dearest Summer, please never end."
Indeed, it looks like these memories will last a lifetime. "Heaven isn't a place on Earth," Dax also wrote in an Aug. 13 post, "but rather many many places on Earth best seen from behind the wheel of #BigBrown."
Kristen and Dax covered their daughters' faces in the photos with heart emojis. In fact, the Good Place star and the Armchair Expert podcast host rarely post pictures or videos of their kids on social media. And when they do, they always shield their faces to protect their privacy. Kristen and Dax also led the "No Kids Policy" to protect children from the paparazzi.
"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye," Kristen told Romper in 2020. "I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."
And while Kristen and Dax still share many stories about parenting and family life, there are some parts they prefer to keep private.
"As open as we are, we've agreed to a certain amount of openness. And the rest is ours. And it will stay ours," the Veronica Mars alum told TODAY Parenting Team's Meredith Sinclair at the Mom 2.0 Summit in 2018. "We are fiercely territorial about our family."