Anne Heche Being Investigated for Felony DUI After Car Crash

There's a new update on Anne Heche's recent car crash.
In a new statement to NBC News, the Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Jeff Lee confirmed that the Aug. 5 incident involving the Six Days, Seven Nights actress—who remains in "extreme critical condition" at the hospital—is being investigated as a felony DUI traffic collision.
Lee told the outlet that a preliminary test of her blood "revealed the presence of drugs," though authorities could not comment on the "presence of cocaine, fentanyl or alcohol at this time." Specific details will be determined by an additional, second testing to "to rule out any substance/medication administered at the hospital," according to Lee. Testing can take up to 30 to 90 days.
LAPD officials also offered further explanation as to why Heche's case is now being considered for a felony charge, saying that it's because the 53-year-old Emmy winner crashed into a home—resulting in it bursting into flames—while a woman was inside.
As Lee told CNN, "Her blood showed signs of impairment and that is why it is now being investigated as a felony traffic collision."
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment and hasn't heard back.
In a press release shared on Twitter, the LAPD noted that the case is still "active and ongoing," with investigators "currently in the process of gathering additional evidence."
The release stated that there is "no definite direction of which prosecutorial office will be presented with this case until all appropriate and necessary evidence has been gathered accordingly."
Heche's rep previously told E! News on Aug. 8 that the actress is in a coma and has "not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."
Since Heche's crash, many of her Hollywood peers have publicly come out to show their support.
"Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," Alec Baldwin said in an Aug. 6 Instagram video. "There's not a lot of women I've worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave."
On Twitter, actress Rosanna Arquette asked for prayers for Anne while she remains in the hospital, writing, "this is really tragic."